A no-code platform to build your own AI agents to help with tasks ranging from email & calendar management to customer support, sales & recruiting. Comes with 3000+ integrations out of the box and support for event-based triggers and cross-agent collaboration.
This is the 4th launch from Lindy. View more
Launch 1000s of marketing experiments in minutes
AI CMO by Lindy
Launching today
Lindy is the easiest platform to build no code agents. We shipped marketing actions including Sora 2, Veo 3.1, GPT Imagen, and Nano Banana. Combined them into 3 CMO agents that run campaigns end-to-end.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Marketing•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Lindy
This is going to be a huge unlock for scaling marketing workflows and I'm super excited about this!
I think the beautiful part is that the scale is both horizontal and vertical. Not only will iteration speed for marketing campaigns improve but also the breadth. Users will be able to create giant batches of campaigns all at once and then pick and choose which ones they want to iterate on next.
Happy building :)
Lindy
shoutout @sathira_katugaha he built most of the infra for AI CMO 🔥
Lindy
With AI CMO I've been generating hundreds of on brand, high quality videos and images daily. It's been a true unlock in terms of how to get scale and leverage from agents in an AI native marketing organization.
Lindy
This looks super practical. I’m not a marketing pro, but I’ve been experimenting with AI tools for my side projects and it’s always a pain connecting everything together.
Love that Lindy made it simple to spin up CMO agents that can handle campaigns from start to finish. Feels like a real productivity boost, not just another toy. Well done!
Lindy
People really overlook how well these models can put themselves in your customer's shoes and help understand all of their buying triggers from a first person perspective. AI CMO does that and then turns it into hundreds of creative assets. It's quite a fun game skimming through at the end and picking the top ones for only a couple of $ and 20min later.
Btw here's all three templates from AI CMO: go.lindy.ai/ai-cmo
Lindy
Founder of Lindy here!
We've been obsessed about building an AI employee for the last 3 years, and this release of the AI CMO brings us one step closer to that, with agents to:
Find what's working in your market
Track performance across channels
Generate campaigns using Sora 2, Veo 3.1, and GPT.
The most awesome thing is that these agents don't just perform their individual tasks, they actually collaborate like a real marketing team, Research Agent briefing Creative Agent on what's resonating, Analytics Agent telling them what to kill or scale, Creative Agent iterating based on data, etc…
Marketing is just becoming about who can run the most experiments at the lowest cost. Soon the best performing campaigns won't be created by humans at all, they'll be discovered through massive parallel testing.
Companies will soon run thousands of micro-campaigns simultaneously, each perfectly targeted, and all learning from the others.
Here are the AI CMO agents to try today: go.lindy.ai/ai-cmo
Man, the first time I ran AI CMO, it went off to do 1h of research, came back with 5 docs and a fleshed out plan. Found tons of things to optimize for our messaging. It analyzed our competitors, identified gaps in our positioning, and suggested specific copy improvements with rationale. The kind of work that would've taken our team a full week of meetings and revisions.
I also used it for something fun: putting myself into silly Halloween costumes. Pretty insane, you can just take a reference image and turn it into videos and ad assets at scale.
Lindy
It is definitely a SUPERPOWER 🚀 And while some people might worry it’ll replace marketers, I see it more as shifting marketers from creators to curators!!!