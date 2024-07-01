Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Todoist
See Todoist’s 15 previous launches →
Home
Product
Weekly Calendar in Todoist
Ranked #13 for today
Weekly Calendar in Todoist
Make a clear weekly plan with time-blocked tasks and events
Visit
Upvote 46
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Todoist's new built-in weekly calendar lets you manage your tasks and your time in one place. Time block tasks alongside events synced from your Google Calendar to create a plan you can stick to.
Launched in
Task Management
Calendar
by
Todoist
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Todoist
The to-do list to organize work & life
172
reviews
278
followers
Follow for updates
Weekly Calendar in Todoist by
Todoist
was hunted by
Jon McCullough
in
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Jon McCullough
,
Amir Salihefendic
,
Brenna L
,
Dominique Jost
,
Hugo Fauquenoi
,
Alex
,
PotHix
,
Janusz Gregorczyk
,
Henning Balboa
,
Enric Enrich
,
Menghan Zhong
,
David Miotti
,
Panagiotis Tsamoudakis
,
ana
,
Natalie Mclaren
,
Olga Vshivtseva
and
Paul TK
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
Todoist
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 169 users. It first launched on June 9th, 2014.
Upvotes
46
Comments
17
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#16
Report