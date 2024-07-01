Launches
Weekly Calendar in Todoist
Ranked #13 for today

Weekly Calendar in Todoist

Make a clear weekly plan with time-blocked tasks and events

Todoist's new built-in weekly calendar lets you manage your tasks and your time in one place. Time block tasks alongside events synced from your Google Calendar to create a plan you can stick to.
Task Management
Calendar
Todoist
Figma
Loom
Typeform
About this launch
Todoist
172reviews
278
followers
Todoist
is rated 4.8/5 by 169 users. It first launched on June 9th, 2014.
