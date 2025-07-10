Launching today
Poke.com

Poke.com

Text with poke, your friend, assistant, or nemisis

10 followers

Visit website
Chat with Poke, your proactive AI assistant that turns your emails into action. Poke proactively reminds you of meetings, emails that need your attention, and more. All via iMessage, SMS, or WhatsApp.
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Poke.com gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
EmailMessagingArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Gabe Perez
Hunter
📌
I've been using Poke for almost a month now and it's become my default AI assistant. It proactively tells me where my attention is needed, helps me with my diet, makes sure I'm not late to meetings, and tells me when an important meeting is booked.... all..without me... prompting it. Ready my full review here: https://www.producthunt.com/p/ge...
Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted