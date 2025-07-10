Launching today
Poke.com
Text with poke, your friend, assistant, or nemisis
10 followers
Text with poke, your friend, assistant, or nemisis
10 followers
Chat with Poke, your proactive AI assistant that turns your emails into action. Poke proactively reminds you of meetings, emails that need your attention, and more. All via iMessage, SMS, or WhatsApp.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Email•Messaging•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Product Hunt