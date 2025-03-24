Launches
The Analysis tool in Claude.ai
This is a launch from Anthropic
See 7 previous launches
The Analysis tool in Claude.ai
Analyzing and visualizing data from CSV files
Claude.ai's analysis tool runs JavaScript for data analysis, processing CSV files for accurate, actionable insights, helping teams in marketing, sales, product, and finance optimize decisions and performance.
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
The Analysis tool in Claude.ai by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Hemanth M
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Scott White
,
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
Anthropic
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.