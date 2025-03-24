Subscribe
This is a launch from Anthropic
See 7 previous launches
The Analysis tool in Claude.ai

Analyzing and visualizing data from CSV files
Claude.ai's analysis tool runs JavaScript for data analysis, processing CSV files for accurate, actionable insights, helping teams in marketing, sales, product, and finance optimize decisions and performance.
AnalyticsArtificial IntelligenceBusiness Intelligence

