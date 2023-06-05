Products
This is the latest launch from HeyGen
See HeyGen’s 6 previous launches →
TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen
TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen
Transform your images into engaging conversations with AI
Imagine turning a static portrait photo into a dynamic, talking image with a few easy steps. Just upload a portrait, enter your chosen text, select a voice, and behold as HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI to animate your still photo.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Photo & Video
by
HeyGen
About this launch
HeyGen
Create engaging videos, 10x faster with AI
TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen by
HeyGen
was hunted by
Earth Koed
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Joshua Xu
and
Wayne Liang
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
HeyGen
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 66 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
16
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
