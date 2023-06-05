Products
This is the latest launch from HeyGen
See HeyGen’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen
TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen

TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen

Transform your images into engaging conversations with AI

Free
Embed
Imagine turning a static portrait photo into a dynamic, talking image with a few easy steps. Just upload a portrait, enter your chosen text, select a voice, and behold as HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI to animate your still photo.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Photo & Video
 by
HeyGen
About this launch
HeyGen
HeyGenCreate engaging videos, 10x faster with AI
66reviews
2.8K
followers
TalkingPhoto Discord Bot by HeyGen by
HeyGen
was hunted by
Earth Koed
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Photo & Video. Made by
Joshua Xu
and
Wayne Liang
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
HeyGen
is rated 4.7/5 by 66 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
