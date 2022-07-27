Products
This is the latest launch from Swetrix Analytics
See Swetrix Analytics’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Swetrix
Ranked #12 for today
Swetrix
Ultimate open-source analytics to satisfy all your needs
Free Options
Swetrix brings the advanced and customisable analytics services for your web applications.
Track every metric you need without invading your users' privacy. No cookie banners needed.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Privacy
by
Swetrix Analytics
About this launch
Swetrix Analytics
A powerful analytics platform that respects user privacy
1
review
2
followers
Follow for updates
Swetrix by
Swetrix Analytics
was hunted by
Andrii R.
in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Privacy
. Made by
Andrii R.
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
Swetrix Analytics
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#120
