Cookieless and open source Google Analytics alternative

Easy-to-use and GDPR-compliant web analytics without invading the privacy of your visitors. Understand your website traffic, speed, user sessions, sales, funnels and errors in a single, intuitive dashboard.
Open source, cookieless Google Analytics alternative
An intuitive Google Analytics alternative. Swetrix comes with real time traffic analysis, website speed monitoring, marketing funnels, sales tracking, errors tracking, sessions, geolocation data and more! 100% open-source and selfhostable.
Hello ProductHunt! 👋 Swetrix is an open source and selfhostable Google Analytics alternative. I built it because I'm passionate about privacy, open source and data, and I wanted to make something cool in this field. All of the other alternatives are either too simple (Plausible, Fathom) or have overcomplicated dashboards (GA, Posthog). Swetrix is built as a perfect middle ground - intuitive and privacy-respecting. Swetrix v4 is our biggest release so far, it comes with: 📈 Real time data monitoring 📍 City-level geolocation data 🔥 Site speed monitoring (web vitals) 🌪️ Funnels 👥 Sessions overview 🐞 Errors tracking ... and more (teams, GSC integration, sales tracking, alerts) Swetrix comes both as a Cloud version, or a Community Edition that you can host on your own servers! I'll be very happy to hear some feedback about my product :) -- I'm also building Swetrix in public on Twitter - https://x.com/andrii_rom And we have a little Discord community about Swetrix - https://discord.gg/ZVK8Tw2E8j