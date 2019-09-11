Discussion
Oleg Campbell
Hey Product Hunters, Oleg, Founder of Reply here! In 2014, we created Reply that automated personal emails and follow-ups and allowed sales reps to get in touch with more prospects faster and in a much more effective way. Personal emails are still the most impactful channel in business communications, but it is definitely not enough to get maximum out of sales outreach efforts. Today, we are launching the updated Reply that automates personal emails and follow-ups, voice, tasks, and social touches while Sales can focus on what really matters - closing deals. At Reply, we believe that every task and sales operation that can be automated should be automated while keeping each communication touchpoint personal. Special perks for Product Hunters available during the next 48 hours only: ⚡Free implementation with a 3-months subscription ⚡Free cloud calls feature till the end of the year ⚡100 email search credits We want you to have the best possible experience with the new Reply platform, and can't wait to hear your feedback!
Reply rocks!
@daniil_kopilevych yay!
Awesome update, you are rocks!
@danil_yasinskiy thanks!
Love products by Reply. We use your email sender on a daily basis for sales needs. Good luck!
@eugenelata cool! Did you try multichannel sequences already?
good product!
@sasha_zhylyayev thank you! Did you try the new features already?