Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Reply 2.0

Reply 2.0

Automate your personal communications at scale

#2 Product of the DayToday
Reply is a multichannel sales engagement platform that automates personal email outreach, calls, tasks, and social touches while Sales can focus on closing deals.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
10 Reviews5.0/5
Oleg Campbell
Oleg Campbell
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, Oleg, Founder of Reply here! In 2014, we created Reply that automated personal emails and follow-ups and allowed sales reps to get in touch with more prospects faster and in a much more effective way. Personal emails are still the most impactful channel in business communications, but it is definitely not enough to get maximum out of sales outreach efforts. Today, we are launching the updated Reply that automates personal emails and follow-ups, voice, tasks, and social touches while Sales can focus on what really matters - closing deals. At Reply, we believe that every task and sales operation that can be automated should be automated while keeping each communication touchpoint personal. Special perks for Product Hunters available during the next 48 hours only: ⚡Free implementation with a 3-months subscription ⚡Free cloud calls feature till the end of the year ⚡100 email search credits We want you to have the best possible experience with the new Reply platform, and can't wait to hear your feedback!
Upvote (6)Share
Danil Yasinskiy
Danil Yasinskiy
Awesome update, you are rocks!
Upvote (3)Share
Eugene Lata
Eugene Lata
Love products by Reply. We use your email sender on a daily basis for sales needs. Good luck!
Upvote (2)Share
Olivia Milton
Olivia Milton
Maker
@eugenelata cool! Did you try multichannel sequences already?
UpvoteShare
Sasha Zhylyayev
Sasha Zhylyayev
good product!
Upvote (1)Share
Olivia Milton
Olivia Milton
Maker
@sasha_zhylyayev thank you! Did you try the new features already?
UpvoteShare