Remote Work in Cliq
Bring your office into Cliq
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
23 Reviews
Deva Sakayam Gerald
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! Thank you @Kevin for hunting us! I'm super excited for you all to see what we've been working on at Cliq. COVID-19 has truly shown us to make the best of what we have at hand! There was a pretty obvious question on how businesses would cope with this situation and operate efficiently. The sudden shift from our usual go-to-office for work routine ---> work from home left us thinking, how can we make it easy for businesses to adapt and accommodate all the new workplace challenges. We wanted to provide an in-the-office experience in Cliq—while working remotely. As always, we tried and piloted it within Zoho first, and after seeing a huge positive reception within Zohoites, we were sure that this would be a of huge help to our customers! A quick run-through of what you can do with Remote Work in Cliq Check-in & Check-out: Check-in/out of work with a simple click - which is also integrated with Zoho's HRMS, Zoho People. Department View: Department view gives you a comprehensive view of your team's activities. Just like you walk into the office, walk past your teammates and their workspace, and know with a glance who’s available or busy in a discussion. Quick status switcher - Keep the team updated on what you are up to, be it a short break (or) you are deeply engaged with work! Auto Status Updates: You'll easily know when a team member is on a call. The remote work view also shows if the user is busy in a Cliq call. Live Feed: Live video feed helps you mark your telepresence. You can enable the live video feed option so you can see one another, and feel like you’re all working together, even when you’re miles away. Group Calls: Talking face-to-face might be better than a message. Use the group call button to pull in stakeholders and get the conversation going! Contextual Native Integrations: Contextual native integrations help break down information silos. Cliq’s integration across different Zoho Apps makes it all the more easier to take action on URLs and work items right from the chat window! Availability Reports: Organization admins will be able to view the summary reports of user availability, their total work hours and more. Scheduled Meetings: Scheduled meetings are completely managed by Zia, the meeting orchestrator. Everything from meeting invites to reminders are posted by Zia in a chat created with all meeting invitees. Guest Chat: Bring your guests inside Cliq. Communicate and collaborate with vendors, clients and external users easily. Head on over to our blog to read more about Remote Work: https://zco.to/remote-tools-on-cliq We also have a free live webinar where we'll be talking about how we conceptualised and how Remote Work in Cliq can help your team. Register here: https://www.zoho.com/cliq/webina... We brewed this up in exactly 1 month while working from our homes! We'd love to hear what you think in the comments below and will be around to answer any questions you might have. Remote Work on Cliq is free for all users till August 31, 2020. PS: Additionally we're giving away the unlimited edition of Zoho Cliq for the first 100 signups from Product Hunt. So go ahead and bring your team into Cliq! Sign up here: https://www.zoho.com/cliq/signup... We also have a free migration tool to help you migrate from Slack! Check it out here: https://www.zoho.com/cliq/slack-...
Upvote (20)Share
@kevin @deva_gerald , "in-the-office experience in Cliq—while working remotely" True that.
Upvote (2)Share