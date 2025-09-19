Launching today
Create remarkable customer experiences with Assembly (formerly Copilot). Get an out-of-the box branded client portal where customers can message you, pay bills, and share information securely, with a new AI-powered CRM for your team.
Hi everyone — Marlon here, cofounder at Assembly. We’re re-introducing ourselves as Assembly (formerly Copilot) and launching an AI Assistant tailor-made for professional service firms.
🫠 The Problem
Clients don’t see your “stack.” They see chaos: email threads, shared drives, e-sign links, invoice pdfs, scattered chats, and clunky PM boards. Slow replies, missing context, dropped balls. We started Assembly after being that frustrated client. And here’s the shift: your firm needs to act like a software company. AI and DIY tools are going straight to the customer. To stay competitive, you need a polished client experience, automated ops, and responses that are fast and personal.
✨ What is Assembly
- For your clients: a clean, branded portal that brings everything together — tasks, payments, messages, file-sharing, contracts, and forms — in one place.
- For your team: a simple CRM + AI Assistant that knows the full client context (history, notes, custom fields, forms, invoices, etc. ) and can take action — draft replies, summarize threads, create tasks, prep invoices, and more.
- For builders: an open platform. Embed tools you already use (Airtable, Calendly, ClickUp, etc.), connect Zapier/Make/webhooks, or build custom apps for your exact workflow.
🚀 How to get started
Assembly.com/signup. We’ve got a 14-day free trial and you can use code PH100 for $100 off the total of any paid plan. We’d love your feedback — my team and I will be here all day answering questions.
I like how it combines a branded portal with an AI-powered CRM. It feels like you're making client interactions smoother while also helping teams stay productive. Definitely useful for businesses that value professional customer experience.
This is a smart approach, giving customers a branded space while offering teams an AI-driven CRM. It's like merging trust with technology. I can see how this could boost client relationships and loyailty quickly.
Congrats on the launch! 🎉 Assembly looks like a great way to simplify client communication and billing while adding the power of AI to CRM—very impressive! @viviennexchen @neilraina @ana_eremina