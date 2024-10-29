  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Raycast
    See Raycast’s 11 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Raycast Notes

    Raycast Notes

    Fast, light, and frictionless note-taking

    Free Options
    Raycast Notes makes it frictionless to organize your thoughts from anywhere on your Mac. Track todos, save meeting notes, and collect ideas. Designed to be lightweight with Markdown support and just a keystroke away.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Productivity
    Writing
     by
    Raycast
    About this launch
    Raycast
    RaycastYour shortcut to everything
    406reviews
    2.9K
    followers
    Raycast Notes by
    Raycast
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in Mac, Productivity, Writing. Made by
    Thomas Paul Mann
    ,
    Daniel Sequeira
    ,
    Michael Nielsen
    ,
    Roy van Rooijen
    ,
    Mathieu Dutour
    ,
    Sorin
    ,
    Alexander Antonov
    ,
    João Neves
    ,
    Samuel Kraft
    ,
    Petr Nikolaev
    ,
    Nichlas W. Andersen
    ,
    Pedro Duarte
    ,
    Per Nielsen Tikær
    ,
    Benoît Grélard
    ,
    Giedrė Blekaitė
    and
    Adil
    . Featured on November 7th, 2024.
    Raycast
    is rated 4.9/5 by 402 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2020.
    Upvotes
    48
    Vote chart
    Comments
    7
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -