Raycast 1.0

Thomas Paul Mann
MakerCo-founder of raycast.com
Hey all 👋 Thomas from the Raycast Team here. We’re super excited to open up Raycast to everyone and share it with the PH community today. Thanks Michael for the hunt! We built Raycast because we’re fed up with chasing around browser tabs and tools to get work done. The simplest things take way too many clicks. Not to mention the time spent in front of loading indicators on websites. With Raycast, you can control your tools with a few keystrokes. The command line inspired interface unifies tools as commands to cut through the noise. Here are a few examples what you can do: - Launch apps or search files on your Mac - Create, search and close issues in Asana, GitHub, Jira or Linear - Check upcoming meetings - Join conference calls with a single keypress - Approve, merge and close GitHub pull requests - Convert units, check dates and solve equations with a powerful calculator - Much more and if that isn't enough, you can extend Raycast with scripts We hope you join the Raycast community and we'd love to get your feedback. Also, I'm super happy to answer questions!
Ivan Zenkovichdesigner & founder
looks good, nice design!
Thomas Paul Mann
MakerCo-founder of raycast.com
@ivan_zenkovich Thanks 🙏
Craig Paterson
Really nice design, looking forward to testing to see how it compares to Alfred.
