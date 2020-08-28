Push Templates by MoEngage

discussion
4 Reviews
Nalin Goel
Maker
@Kevin Thanks a bunch for hunting us! Push Notifications has been one of the most engaging channels for mobile marketers. As more mobile marketers jump on the push bandwagon, the competition for a spot on the user’s device is heating up. We believe that if marketers wish to win the battle of notifications, they need to find a way to make their notifications stand out & grab attention. Keeping the above in mind, we created Push Templates. an exciting new way to craft & deploy beautiful looking notifications within minutes with zero code. Using push templates, marketers can give their notifications the creative edge to stand out and to engage more users. To see it in action, download our Demo iOS and Android Apps :)
