Project Atlas Desktop
Project Atlas Desktop
Generate no-code agents in natural language.
Project Atlas generates complex business automation agents step-by-step, then it outputs a no-code drag-drop graph for you to edit. No technical experience or degree in software engineering required. Finally, agents for everyone else.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Business
Marketing automation
by
Project Atlas 2
Project Atlas 2
Magically Generate no-code agents in natural language.
Project Atlas Desktop by
Project Atlas 2
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Rohan Arun
and
Jaspher Tanjusay
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Project Atlas 2
This is Project Atlas 2's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
