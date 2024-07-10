Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Project Atlas Desktop

Project Atlas Desktop

Generate no-code agents in natural language.

Free Options
Project Atlas generates complex business automation agents step-by-step, then it outputs a no-code drag-drop graph for you to edit. No technical experience or degree in software engineering required. Finally, agents for everyone else.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Business
Marketing automation
 by
Project Atlas 2
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Vercel
OpenRouter
About this launch
Project Atlas 2Magically Generate no-code agents in natural language.
0
reviews
24
followers
Project Atlas Desktop by
Project Atlas 2
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Artificial Intelligence, Business, Marketing automation. Made by
Rohan Arun
and
Jaspher Tanjusay
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Project Atlas 2
is not rated yet. This is Project Atlas 2's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-