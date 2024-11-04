Launches
Overlay by Crisp
Overlay by Crisp
The new AI-powered site search experience
Overlay is a website search engine, powered by AI, that fights bounce rates while reducing support workload. Overlay works as a full-page website pop-up that leverages Crisp AI data hub to enhance the buying experience.
User Experience
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Crisp
Crisp
Give your customer messaging experience a human touch
Crisp
User Experience
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Valerian Saliou
Baptiste Jamin
Featured on November 5th, 2024.
Crisp
4.9/5 ★
by 131 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2015.
