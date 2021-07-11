Products
Home
→
Obsidian For Mobile
Obsidian for Mobile
Your plain-text second brain on the go, for iOS and Android
🏷 Free
Android
+ 4
After months of private beta, the Obsidian mobile app is finally here! It has almost all the features of the desktop app, plus mobile-centric features like customizable toolbar and pull-down Quick Action.
Get it today for a second brain on the go!
Featured
2h ago