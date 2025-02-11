Launches
Lovable Visual Edits
This is a launch from Lovable
See 3 previous launches
Lovable Visual Edits
Faster and more precise edits
Combining AI chat and Visual edits. On top of Lovable's chat based AI app builder, you can now easily edit sizes, colors, content, and other stylings of any element on the page with a Figma-like experience inside Lovable.
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Lovable Visual Edits by
Lovable
was hunted by
Anton Osika
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anton Osika
,
Fabian Hedin
,
Sebastian Schaaf
,
Emil Ahlbäck
,
Viktor Eriksson
,
Mårten Wiman
,
Nad Chishtie
,
Niklas Vatn
,
Henrik Westerlund
,
Stephane Boghossian
,
Caroline Wong
,
Alexandre Pesant
,
Valthor Halldorsson
,
Kristian Ruiz Kyvik
and
Isaak Fabien Sundeman
Featured on February 13th, 2025.
Lovable
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 183 users. It first launched on January 4th, 2024.