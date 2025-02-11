Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Lovable Visual Edits
This is a launch from Lovable
See 3 previous launches
Lovable Visual Edits

Lovable Visual Edits

Faster and more precise edits
Combining AI chat and Visual edits. On top of Lovable's chat based AI app builder, you can now easily edit sizes, colors, content, and other stylings of any element on the page with a Figma-like experience inside Lovable.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Lovable Visual Edits gallery image
Lovable Visual Edits gallery image
Lovable Visual Edits gallery image
Lovable Visual Edits gallery image
Lovable Visual Edits gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Lovable
The world's first AI Fullstack Engineer
4.82 out of 5.0
89
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Lovable Visual Edits by
Lovable
was hunted by
Anton Osika
in Design Tools, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Anton Osika
,
Fabian Hedin
,
Sebastian Schaaf
,
Emil Ahlbäck
,
Viktor Eriksson
,
Mårten Wiman
,
Nad Chishtie
,
Niklas Vatn
,
Henrik Westerlund
,
Stephane Boghossian
,
Caroline Wong
,
Alexandre Pesant
,
Valthor Halldorsson
,
Kristian Ruiz Kyvik
and
Isaak Fabien Sundeman
. Featured on February 13th, 2025.
Lovable
is rated 4.8/5 by 183 users. It first launched on January 4th, 2024.