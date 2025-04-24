Launches
Lovable 2.0
This is a launch from Lovable
Lovable 2.0
Now smarter, multiplayer, and more secure
Today, we're making Lovable smarter with a chat mode agent, adding multiplayer so you can collaborate with your team, and making your projects more secure with security scanning.
Design Tools
Website Builder
Web Design
About this launch
Lovable
The world's first AI Fullstack Engineer
4.7 out of 5.0
Lovable 2.0 by
Lovable
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Website Builder
,
Web Design
. Made by
Anton Osika
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
Lovable
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 232 users. It first launched on January 4th, 2024.