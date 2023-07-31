Products
This is the latest launch from HeyGen
HeyGen x Canva
Generate talking avatar videos for your Canva designs easily
Seamlessly add an interactive talking avatar to Canva designs. Boost engagement, increase accessibility, and bring your visuals to life, all with zero coding.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
HeyGen
About this launch
HeyGen
No Camera? No Crew? No Problem!
81
reviews
3.0K
followers
Follow for updates
HeyGen x Canva by
HeyGen
was hunted by
Cos
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Cos
,
Joshua Xu
and
Wayne Liang
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
HeyGen
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 80 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
