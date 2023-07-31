Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from HeyGen
See HeyGen’s 10 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → HeyGen x Canva

HeyGen x Canva

Generate talking avatar videos for your Canva designs easily

Free Options
Embed
Seamlessly add an interactive talking avatar to Canva designs. Boost engagement, increase accessibility, and bring your visuals to life, all with zero coding.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
HeyGen
Spark
Spark
Ad
AI powered social media post generator
About this launch
HeyGen
HeyGenNo Camera? No Crew? No Problem!
81reviews
3.0K
followers
HeyGen x Canva by
HeyGen
was hunted by
Cos
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Cos
,
Joshua Xu
and
Wayne Liang
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
HeyGen
is rated 4.7/5 by 80 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-