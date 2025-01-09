Launches
Grok for iOS
This is the latest launch from Grok AI assistant
See 1 previous launch
Grok for iOS
The official app by xAl
Grok is an Al-powered assistant, developed by xAl, designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious. Get answers to any question, generate striking images, and upload pictures to gain a deeper understanding of your world.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Grok AI assistant
Elon Musk's response to chatGPT 🤖
5 out of 5.0
Grok for iOS by
Grok AI assistant
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on January 10th, 2025.
Grok AI assistant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 6th, 2023.