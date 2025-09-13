Launching today

Custom Waitlist

Create stunning, customizable landing pages with no code

22 followers

Visit website
CustomWaitlist.com takes away all that hassle, so you can whip up a sleek, branded waitlist page in just minutes, with no code required. That way, you get right into collecting awesome user feedback and signups to validate your brilliant idea super quickly! 🚀
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Custom Waitlist gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MarketingSaaSNo-Code
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Cris Update
Maker
📌
- Do you also hate to code waitlist pages again and again for each new project? That's why I built Custom Waitlist - to make it really simple for indie hackers / startup founders like us to create branded, beautiful landing pages in under 5 minutes and start collecting emails right away. I'm Cris, the founder of CustomWaitlist.com Customize everything from colors to images, embed forms, and even add 𝕏 post to your landing page. Go live instantly! As a special launch perk: Use promo code "FIRST100" at checkout for 50% OFF on your first Premium payment! It's my way of thanking the first 100 users who love Premium. Use it now, while it's not too late and supercharge your page at half the price. Share your created waitlist in the comments! Drop feedback below, I'd love to chat and iterate! Let's goooo! 🚀
Vicky Wang

Congrats! 🚀 I really like how this product focuses on the specific (but important!) use case of custom waitlist pages. The interface is clean and super easy to use.

Cris Update
Maker

@vickywang_ Thank you so much for feedback and support on this small project of mine!

Buzz Usborne
Very slick! Wondering whether it could be used for flash sales and product drops to generate time-sensitive hype?
Cris Update
Maker

@buzzusborne Thank you! I'm working on improving it and adding some marketing viral stuff. If more people will want, I'll integrate the payments too!