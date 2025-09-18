Launching today
Doraverse
Your all-in-one AI coworker for office work
Doraverse unites the smartest of 15+ AI models & 50+ app integrations, and no-code workflow automation, everything in one platform to transform how your business thinks, creates, and grows
Hey PH fam! 👋
Applying AI to a team is harder than it looks.
Founders and team leaders often face the same issues: employees try AI but only for “toy use cases”. Tools are scattered, integrations are partial, and it’s hard to stitch them into a real workflow. Scaling beyond experiments brings bigger challenges: managing costs, measuring ROI, ensuring data security, and making AI adoption stick across the team.
That is why we built Doraverse, an all-in-one AI workspace where teams and individuals can actually work with AI, not just experiment:
- All-in-one AI models and tools without switching tabs.
- Always up to date with the newest models and apps so you do not need to keep up with the AI race.
- Save time and cost on almost every office task, from creating content to building workflows.
For teams and companies: collaborate in one workspace, track AI usage and cost with detailed dashboard, customize domain and branding, and stay secure with SOC 2 & GDPR compliance.
Built to be your all-in-one AI coworker, Doravers offers a complete set of features and tools, including:
Multi-AI Model Chat: Switch easily between exclusive, top AI models like GPT-5, Claude 4, Grok 4, and more for specific tasks
Smartest Answer: Multi-AI debate delivers one authoritative response, reducing risk and decision uncertainty.
AI Integration: Unified platform that connects with 50+ enterprise applications to centralise operations.
AI Automation: No-code automation that streamlines workflows, cuts costs, and increases productivity. As powerful as n8n, but much simpler to use, totally no-code
AI Creative Studio: generate AI images, AI videos, and AI voice (coming soon) with leading generative models like Flux.1 Kontext, KlingAI, Veo3… and built-in auto-presets.
AI suite for daily work: a collection of specialized features and agents designed to handle real office tasks:
Deep Research explore broader and deeper knowledge for complex research tasks.
AI Artifact instantly turn ideas into interactive dashboards, reports, websites, or even simple apps.
AI Agents Builder assign agents to specific roles, combining your knowledge and context with AI intelligence.
AI Docs quickly search and summarize your internal documents.
In the future, we’ll keep expanding Doraverse with new features to make office work even easier. Think AI Slides to create presentations in minutes, or AI Meeting Notes to capture and summarize discussions automatically and more to come.
Doraverse is where individuals and teams move beyond experimentation and make AI a truely all-in-one co-worker to grow and achieve greater success. Try it out, push its limits and tell us what to improve. We are building with you
Looks great, guys! Congrats on the launch and good luck!
@helga_impalpable Thank you so much
SaveDay
Doraverse is truly amazing. Wishing you a spectacularly successful launch! 🚀
@co_wang Really appreciate your kind words and support! 🚀