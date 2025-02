Grok 3 "The world’s smartest AI" — Elon Musk Visit Upvote 84

Grok 3 challenges industry giants like OpenAI and DeepSeek by surpassing them in benchmarks for reasoning, math, science, and coding. Features advanced real-time search via "Deep Search" and complex task handling, setting new AI performance standards.

