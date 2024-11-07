Launches
GetAnalyzr
GetAnalyzr
Instant analytics for your apps.
Free
Privacy-focused website analytics and event tracking tool for developers. Monitor user journeys, capture custom events, and get real-time insights with customizable tracking and Discord notifications.
Launched in
Events
Analytics
Developer Tools
Analyzr
About this launch
Analyzr
Real-time analytics for modern applications
GetAnalyzr by
Analyzr
was hunted by
Arjun Vijay Prakash
in
Events
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Arjun Vijay Prakash
. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
Analyzr
is not rated yet. This is Analyzr's first launch.
