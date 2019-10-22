Log InSign up
Publish live design files for others to learn from & remix.

The Figma Community is a public space for people to connect around design. Create a profile and publish your live design files to the world. Because Figma is free and on the web, anyone with a computer can inspect, remix, and learn from your work.
Badrul Farooqi
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Badrul Farooqi, one of the Product Managers who worked on the Figma Community. Design is playing an increasingly significant role in product development, and more people across an organization are touching it (marketers, engineers, PMs, etc). We’re seeing a big shift towards open design which is really exciting. With this launch we wanted to make it easier for people pool information and resources around design. We’re launching it in beta initially because we want to develop this in tandem with the community, and take your feedback and perspective into account. We see this as the next big chapter for Figma (and hopefully for design!), so we’re excited to get your thoughts. I’ll be answering questions here all day, so lmk what’s on your mind!
Fajar Siddiq
@farooqib This is awesome! Would love to be part of the community! thank you for making this and sharing this. Much love from Singapore!
Ryan Hoover
Figma continues to change the game. This might be their biggest release since they introduced multiplayer mode.
