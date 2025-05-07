Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Figma Buzz
This is a launch from Figma
See 28 previous launches
Figma Buzz
Asset production made easy.
Visit
Upvote 61
Introducing Figma Buzz– a new space to easily create on-brand assets at scale. Publish brand templates so your team can quickly create social media assets, display ads, one-pagers, and more. Available for free while in beta.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Productivity
•
Marketing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Ad
AI that Can Perform Actions. Unlimited Seats.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Figma
The collaborative interface design tool
4.77 out of 5.0
Follow
61
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Figma Buzz by
Figma
was hunted by
Natasha Tenggoro
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Natasha Tenggoro
,
Dylan Field
,
Mihika Kapoor
,
Amy Zhong
,
Liat Cohen
,
Aosheng Ran
,
Jessie Mao
,
Laura Pang
,
Mallory Dean
,
Annie Wang
,
Nick Smith
,
Jasmine Stoy
,
Chris Brainerd
,
Jenny Chen
,
Lawrence Kim
,
Mike Blight
,
Levi Villarreal
,
Brendan O'Driscoll
,
Christopher Wendel
and
Lily Konings
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Figma
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 1,050 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2015.