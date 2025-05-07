Subscribe
Figma
Figma Buzz

Figma Buzz

Asset production made easy.
Introducing Figma Buzz– a new space to easily create on-brand assets at scale. Publish brand templates so your team can quickly create social media assets, display ads, one-pagers, and more. Available for free while in beta.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsProductivityMarketing

Meet the team

About this launch
Figma
Figma
The collaborative interface design tool
Figma Buzz by
Figma
was hunted by
Natasha Tenggoro
in Design Tools, Productivity, Marketing. Made by
Natasha Tenggoro
,
Dylan Field
,
Mihika Kapoor
,
Amy Zhong
,
Liat Cohen
,
Aosheng Ran
,
Jessie Mao
,
Laura Pang
,
Mallory Dean
,
Annie Wang
,
Nick Smith
,
Jasmine Stoy
,
Chris Brainerd
,
Jenny Chen
,
Lawrence Kim
,
Mike Blight
,
Levi Villarreal
,
Brendan O'Driscoll
,
Christopher Wendel
and
Lily Konings
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Figma
is rated 4.8/5 by 1,050 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2015.