Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Dolphin AI
Dolphin AI
Track customer requests from calls on autopilot
Visit
Upvote 70
Dolphin finds and tracks feature requests, pain points, and customer love from your B2B calls - on autopilot. No more "What's the status of this feature?" or "Just add it to Productboard." Always keep up with what customers need and ask for.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Customer Success
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Dolphin AI
Track customer requests from calls on autopilot.
Follow
70
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Dolphin AI by
Dolphin AI
was hunted by
Ilai Szpiezak
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ilai Szpiezak
and
Charlie
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
Dolphin AI
is not rated yet. This is Dolphin AI's first launch.