This is the latest launch from Wondercraft
See Wondercraft’s 4 previous launches →
Director Mode by Wondercraft
Fine-tune and direct AI voices through prompts
What if you could literally tell your AI voice character how to deliver a line? Now you can. Want to ask for your voice to be more excited? We got you. French accent? No problem. Speak with a mouth full of chocolate? Absolutely! Check it out!
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Wondercraft
An AI powered audio studio
Director Mode by Wondercraft by
Dimitris Nikolaou
Dimitris Nikolaou
Youssef Rizk
Julian Vossen
Oskar Serrander
Didier Sibellas
Featured on October 14th, 2024.
5/5 ★
is rated 5/5 ★ by 40 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
28
4
-
-
