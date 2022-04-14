Kyle Hudson used Riverside to build Stacklist ( 216 points )

I'd used so many different recording and streaming platforms in the past but when we launched our two podcasts I needed something that made 1) recording, 2) editing, and 3) publishing super simple so it didn't take too much overhead and time. Riverside totally does that. The AI scene cut saves me SO much time, makes the podcast look and feel professionally cut in 1 click. The editing and exporting are seamless as well. Great job team.