Riverside is an end-to-end platform for creating studio-quality videos and podcasts, from recording and live streaming to editing, repurposing and distribution, all with the help of powerful AI.
Edit your videos and podcasts, just by chatting.
Creating content is fun. But editing? Let’s be honest, not always as fun. With chat-based editing, you have a personal AI agent that helps you edit your videos just by chatting, so you can focus on the fun part.
Notion
Congrats Riverside team! Pumped to use this for some recordings. Curious if this might be accessible via other platforms in future (i.e. Slack, texting etc.)
@benln Thanks so much for your support Ben!
Hey PH community! We're super excited to launch Chat-Based Editing by Riverside.
Every podcaster and content creator knows how time-consuming and sometimes frustrating editing can be.
Chat-based editing is here to help with that. Now you can edit your content simply by chatting with your own built-in AI agent. Just ask for what you want, and it gets it done.
If you’re new to editing (or just don’t enjoy it), this should be a huge help. And if you enjoy editing or just want to stay more in control, you can still do it manually, and just use chat-based editing for the tasks that save you time. You decide how much control and how much AI help you want.
Chat-based editing is free to use, so go give it a try and let us know what you think!
Sellkit
Wow! Does it handle timeline edits and effect tweaks through prompts too?
So cool. If I want to edit manually and use chat-based editing for help with the more time consuming parts, can I do that?
Sembly AI