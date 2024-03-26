I've been using Alice for less than a month and I keep discovering new features that are useful both professionally and for my hobbies. It's really worth spending some time exploring all the available options! For example, the OCR feature where you can take a screenshot of text that can't be directly copied (like from images or PDFs), trigger the appropriate Alice skill with a global keyboard shortcut, and paste the text wherever you want from your system clipboard. This shortcut works in the background - no need to open the application window. What's coolest is that you can edit the system instructions for this skill, like forcing automatic translation to your preferred language. That's just one example, of course. I recommend starting with what's most useful for you and then gradually adding more features as you go.

6mo ago