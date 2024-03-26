Alice

Alice

Ask AI for actions, not answers

A native app that offers fast and reliable experience with models (OpenAI, Perplexity, Claude and more). Use keyboards shortcuts and pre-built prompts to boost your productivity. Alice not only give you answers, but connects to your apps and execute actions!
Alice 4.0

AI productivity layer for your OS
Alice is a desktop app for macOS, Windows & Linux that lets you chat with leading AI models, deploy Assistants and chat to your apps MCP and automations. Version 4.0 marks the biggest leap in our 4 year productivity journey.
Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
Greg Rog
Hello Again Fam! 😻 Greg here, co-founder of Alice. After months of using ChatGPT and testing endless AI tools, I kept running into the same frustrating workflow: 1. Working on something important 2. Need AI help 3. Cmd+Tab to browser 4. Find the ChatGPT tab (among 47 other tabs 😅) 5. Provide context from scratch 6. Wait, wait more... copy response 7. Navigate back to my work 8. Paste the response 9. Realize I lost my train of thought... Sound familiar? That's why we built Alice as a native desktop app, not another web interface. While everyone else is alt-tabbing to ChatGPT, Alice users summon their AI with a single hotkey - instantly, from anywhere. No context switching. What makes Alice different: 🚀 Instant Access - Summon Alice with a hotkey from any app. Your AI assistant appears as an overlay, responds, and disappears. All in seconds. ⚡ Build Custom AI Assistants - Create specialized assistants that remember your context, documents, and preferences. Train them once, use them forever. 🔗 App Integration - Use MCP servers to chat to your apps, or connect to Zapier, Make, and custom APIs. Alice doesn't just answer questions - it executes workflows, analyzes local files, and automates repetitive tasks. 🔒 Privacy First - Everything stays local on your device. Use your own API keys for OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, and more. Your data never leaves your machine and you can even use offline models. 🖥️ Native Performance - Not a simple web wrapper. Alice is built native for macOS, Windows, and Linux. From idea to execution in milliseconds. Version 4.0 marks the biggest leap in our 4-year journey: ・ There's tons of advanced features like MCP, Docs, Remote Actions and more ・ We've built a library of 50+ readymade assistants with 200+ skills With flexible pricing: ・ You can still buy Alice one-time and use with your API keys ・ There's also subscription starting at $8 / mo with all leading models Alice is now completely FREE to try for 3 weeks at → https://heyalice.app Just give it a try! I can't wait to hear your feedback and thoughts of how we can improve Alice, or what apps / workflows you'd like to automate with AI? Thanks 🙏