Alice
Ask AI for actions, not answers ✨4.8•25 reviews•
933 followers
Ask AI for actions, not answers ✨4.8•25 reviews•
933 followers
A native app that offers fast and reliable experience with models (OpenAI, Perplexity, Claude and more). Use keyboards shortcuts and pre-built prompts to boost your productivity. Alice not only give you answers, but connects to your apps and execute actions!
This is the 3rd launch from Alice. View more
AI productivity layer for your OS
Alice 4.0
Launching today
Alice is a desktop app for macOS, Windows & Linux that lets you chat with leading AI models, deploy Assistants and chat to your apps MCP and automations. Version 4.0 marks the biggest leap in our 4 year productivity journey.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Alice