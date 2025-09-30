Launching today
Granola Recipes

Introducing recipes, in the all

Recipes are saved prompts written by experts that work with your meeting notes, combining the power of great AI prompts with the nuance of your work conversations.
Granola has one of the best implementations of "Recipes" or "Skills" (@Dia Browser) or "Shortcuts" (Perplexity Comet).

They're a joy to write, and you can remix recipes others have created:

Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! Granola Recipes looks really useful—combining expert-written prompts with meeting notes is a smart way to get more out of AI.

