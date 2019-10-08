Log InSign up
Crisp 3.0

The all-in-one customer messaging platform, improved.

Meet the brand new Crisp! We’ve completely redesigned the Crisp app to be better, faster and easier to use. We rebuilt Crisp to make collaboration on shared conversations simpler with a fresh, modern design, along with a complete app rewrite using Vue.js
Julien Le Coupanec
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 Hey everyone! I’m Julien, Lead dev at Crisp. We’ve spent the last year rebuilding Crisp from the ground up. With @baptiste and @valerian, we are thrilled to finally share it with you! Our biggest investment was to fully rewrite the app with Vue.js for faster performances, rework our interfaces and improve our user experience. We put a strong platform foundation in place to help us ship new features faster in the future. We also rebuilt the core workflows of Crisp to make collaborating on shared conversations simpler — emails, SMS texts, social media messages, and more. We made a special work on the Crisp CRM. It has been completely redesigned with segmentation in mind. The Crisp campaign editor has also been rebuilt so you can automate repetitive tasks and take advantage of advanced filters. If you want to get the full details, you can access our dedicated page: Crisp 3.0 Can’t wait to hear what you think! Let us know if you have any questions. 🙂
Quentin Adam
We are using the V2 and we are very excited by the V3 now :-) Thx the team
Clement Nivolle
Hey ! Nice to see the v3 finally released ! Crisp is one of the best chat product I've used in production so far: powerful, simple and fast! Strongly recommend it 👍
Alexandre Mouriec
I have been following Crisp for almost 3 years now and love great it is to use! The team is super talented and build a fantastic product 👏 My experience with Crisp has always been awesome so V3.0 seems to go to the next step. Congrats on launching guys!
Baptiste Jamin
Maker
@mrcalexandre Thanks Alexandre for your support!
Laurent Vergnaud
Seems awesome! PS: already a big fan of v2!
