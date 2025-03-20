Launches
Claude Web Search
This is a launch from Anthropic
See 5 previous launches
Claude Web Search
Claude can now search the web
Claude can now search the web. Each response includes inline citations, so you can also verify the sources.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
Claude Web Search by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on March 22nd, 2025.
Anthropic
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.