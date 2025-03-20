Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Claude Web Search
This is a launch from Anthropic
See 5 previous launches
Claude Web Search

Claude Web Search

Claude can now search the web
Claude can now search the web. Each response includes inline citations, so you can also verify the sources.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Claude Web Search gallery image
Claude Web Search gallery image
About this launch
Anthropic
Anthropic
Anthropic AI
4.43 out of 5.0
97
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Claude Web Search by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on March 22nd, 2025.
Anthropic
is rated 4.4/5 by 7 users. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.