Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Anthropic
See Anthropic’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Claude Android app
Claude Android app

Claude Android app

Claude Android app

Free
The new Claude Android app brings the power of Claude—including our most powerful model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet—to Android users. The app is free and accessible with all plans, including Pro and Team.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Anthropic
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
Anthropic
AnthropicAnthropic AI
0
reviews
40
followers
Claude Android app by
Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Android, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Scott White
,
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
and
Mike Lewis
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
Anthropic
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 16th, 2024.
Upvotes
37
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-