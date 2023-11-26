Products
Claude 2.1
Claude 2.1
200K token context window, fewer hallucinations and tool use
Claude 2.1 delivers advancements in key capabilities for enterprises—including an industry-leading 200K token context window, significant reductions in rates of model hallucination, system prompts and our new beta feature: tool use.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
About this launch
200K token context window, fewer hallucinations and tool use
Claude 2.1 by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
