Launching today
Votonic
AI-powered feedback hub for Discord communities
17 followers
AI-powered feedback hub for Discord communities
17 followers
Bridge the gap between your Discord server and product decisions. Votonic captures community feedback through Discord integration, visualizes insights with AI-powered Post Maps, and keeps everyone aligned with public roadmaps. No new logins needed.
sesh
Agnes AI
Ngl, the AI Post Maps thing is genius—finally a way to *see* feedback clusters instead of endless scrolling. Super smart move, team!
Agnes AI
Ngl, the AI Post Maps are genius—finally a way to see which ideas actually connect instead of scrolling for ages. That’s realy next-level for Discord feedback!