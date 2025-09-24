Launching today
Super Intern
First customizable AI agent in group chats, for work and fun
First customizable AI agent in group chats, for work and fun
Super Intern is your AI teammate inside group chats. It reminds, answers, creates, and takes action seamlessly in context. From running communities, enhancing teams, to organizing events or just having fun with friends, it keeps conversations flowing.
Launch Team
Super Intern
👋 Hi everyone, David here, co-founder of SuperIntern.AI
We’re a team of ex-Google, Meta builders tired of company bureaucracies and passionate in building something fun, unique, and close to our heart.
Why?
Most AI products nowadays are “singleplayer mode”, it's yourself and AI.
But humans are social animals, many of our magic moments happen in groups: where to eat, what to buy, how to proceed.
Yet today, AI has been missing from these group moments. So we built SuperIntern.
What does it do?
Think of it as an agent in “multiplayer mode” for groups, imagine an intern:
Give you an exec summary of team group chats after full-day meetings
Retrieve a link buried in one week’s chaotic messages
Offer creative input during debates without context explanations
Answer repetitive questions 24/7, in many languages
Even facilitate chats into game mode with friends
When and where you need them.
Pro tip: name it after your roommate. :)
What makes it unique?
Multiplayer AI, no longer just for individual use.
Context-aware, works where you chat, no copy-paste needed.
Cross-platform, active across platforms and groups with shared context.
Customizable Mode. We’ve engineered something called “Mode” like AI mini-apps to transform groups into game, moderator, or collaboration modes.
Coupons!
We’ve prepared 500 coupons for the Product Hunt community. Try out at SuperIntern.AI and redeem with code HIRE-ME.
Join our Discord server to share your stories and leave feedback, please!
Further Read
Appreciate if you are still up for digging deeper into our thinking behind the product, these two links might be right up your alley:
My interview with Stripe for conversational commerce.
Our blog where we introduce Super Intern.
Super Intern
Hey everyone! I'm Jeremy, Product Lead at Super Intern, and I'm excited to share our product with the Product Hunt community today.
Our core philosophy is "Context is all you need."
While other AI tools ask users to migrate to new platforms, Super Intern embeds directly into your existing group chats where all the context, relationships, and history already live - zero migration cost, maximum intelligence.
We've seen it work beautifully across different scales.
Small teams love using it for image generation during brainstorms, searching through months of chat history, or recalling that brilliant idea someone mentioned weeks ago.
Large communities leverage it for automated QA, our Community Report feature that analyzes member engagement patterns and activity insights, plus running interactive events that keep thousands of members engaged.
What really excites me is our Mode Marketplace. Every group can customize their AI teammate.
Work teams get productivity modes, crypto communities get trading insights, friend groups get entertainment features.
Same core AI, infinite Modes.
This brings me back to our name. Why Super Intern? Because we don't see AI as just a tool, but as a collaborator. Interns are always learning and absorbing. They're full of possibilities and can grow into anything. They're your buddies, growing with you, side by side.
The magic happens when AI enhances existing social contexts rather than replacing them. That's how we're making every group chat smarter 🚀
Super Intern
Hi, I’m Alvis 👋
Super Intern is not just another chatbot. In group chats, AI should not only be there for small talk or emotional value. It should be a real teammate that keeps everyone aligned and productive.
A real AI teammate needs a sense of time. Super Intern does not stop at one-off replies. It can create and track tasks, working in the background to help the group move goals forward directly inside the chat.
A real AI teammate also needs a sense of context. Every group works differently, and with customizable modes, Super Intern adapts like a transformer to fit whatever the team needs.
From a small team running projects together to a large community coordinating across channels, Super Intern scales with you. It keeps everyone on the same page, no matter the size or complexity of the group.
What every group needs is simple: context and results. Super Intern keeps the team in flow, makes information clear, and turns collaboration into outcomes. It supports Discord, Telegram and Slack (beta) right now. Get yours at SuperIntern.ai.