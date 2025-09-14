Launching today
Visual Studio 2026 Insiders

The world’s most popular IDE just got smarter, faster

This release brings AI woven directly into the developer workflow, performance improvements that reset expectations for speed at enterprise scale, and a modern design that makes the environment feel lighter and more focused.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Given competitor from @Cursor , @Windsurf , and @Zed — does VS Code have a chance to catch up?

Rohan Gayen

@chrismessina VS and VS Code are separate products btw.

Cruise Chen

For first time, VS Code stepping up against Cursor and Zed? Love seeing the competition heat up—anything that pushes better dev tools is a win for my late-night coding marathons. Curious if we’ll get some slicker AI integrations soon.....

