Launching today
Visual Studio 2026 Insiders
The world’s most popular IDE just got smarter, faster
33 followers
The world’s most popular IDE just got smarter, faster
33 followers
This release brings AI woven directly into the developer workflow, performance improvements that reset expectations for speed at enterprise scale, and a modern design that makes the environment feel lighter and more focused.
Free
Launch tags:Text Editors•Developer Tools•Bots
Launch Team / Built With
Dhisana AI — Cursor for Sales Teams
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted
Raycast
Given competitor from @Cursor , @Windsurf , and @Zed — does VS Code have a chance to catch up?
@chrismessina VS and VS Code are separate products btw.
Agnes AI
For first time, VS Code stepping up against Cursor and Zed? Love seeing the competition heat up—anything that pushes better dev tools is a win for my late-night coding marathons. Curious if we’ll get some slicker AI integrations soon.....