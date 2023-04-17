Zed
The Fastest AI Code Editor4.9•89 reviews•
797 followers
The Fastest AI Code Editor4.9•89 reviews•
797 followers
Zed is a next-generation code editor designed for high-performance collaboration with humans and AI.
This is the 5th launch from Zed. View more
Ultra‑native Windows editor with WSL, extensions, and AI
Zed for Windows
Launching today
Next-gen code editor built for speed & modern workflows. Now on Windows with WSL support, DirectX 11, extensions, AI features. Designed for teams. Built in the open. Free download—try it now.
Free
Launch tags:Windows•Open Source•Developer Tools
Launch Team
Raycast
Zed has officially landed on Windows. Grab the stable build and give it a try.
Download: https://zed.dev/download
Full post: https://zed.dev/blog/zed-for-windows-is-here
What’s in the Windows build:
Native rendering: DirectX 11 + DirectWrite for crisp text and smooth frames.
WSL & SSH Remoting: Open folders from WSL (File → Open Remote → Add WSL Distro), or connect to Linux boxes over SSH.
Full extensions parity: Zed extensions work on Windows; no special steps, no caveats.
Use it, and tell them what to improve
The team is especially looking for feedback on WSL workflows, IME and keyboard layouts, multi-monitor setups, and 120–144 Hz displays.
All of Zed’s AI features, including edit predictions and ACP-powered agents, are fully supported on Windows, and in combination with WSL/SSH remoting. Leverage Claude Code directly in Zed through ACP, trial Zed Pro for free for 14 days, or bring your own keys.