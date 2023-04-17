Zed

Zed

The Fastest AI Code Editor

Zed is a next-generation code editor designed for high-performance collaboration with humans and AI.
Zed for Windows

Ultra‑native Windows editor with WSL, extensions, and AI
Next-gen code editor built for speed & modern workflows. Now on Windows with WSL support, DirectX 11, extensions, AI features. Designed for teams. Built in the open. Free download—try it now.
WindowsOpen SourceDeveloper Tools
Chris Messina
Hunter
Zed has officially landed on Windows. Grab the stable build and give it a try.

Download: https://zed.dev/download

Full post: https://zed.dev/blog/zed-for-windows-is-here

What’s in the Windows build:

  • Native rendering: DirectX 11 + DirectWrite for crisp text and smooth frames.

  • WSL & SSH Remoting: Open folders from WSL (File → Open Remote → Add WSL Distro), or connect to Linux boxes over SSH.

  • Full extensions parity: Zed extensions work on Windows; no special steps, no caveats.

Use it, and tell them what to improve

The team is especially looking for feedback on WSL workflows, IME and keyboard layouts, multi-monitor setups, and 120–144 Hz displays.

All of Zed’s AI features, including edit predictions and ACP-powered agents, are fully supported on Windows, and in combination with WSL/SSH remoting. Leverage Claude Code directly in Zed through ACP, trial Zed Pro for free for 14 days, or bring your own keys.