I didn't realize how fast editors could be until I tried Zed. The extensions are not quite as comprehensive as the VSCode family but still covers most of my use cases. Just from those 2 things I think its worth 5 stars. The AI integration for suggested edits and "vibe coding" i think is better than Copilot, but not quite as good as Cursor/Windsurf. I also like everything they are doing with Open source