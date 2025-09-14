Launching today
Visual Studio 2026 Insiders
The world’s most popular IDE just got smarter, faster
This release brings AI woven directly into the developer workflow, performance improvements that reset expectations for speed at enterprise scale, and a modern design that makes the environment feel lighter and more focused.
Free
Launch tags:Text Editors•Developer Tools•Bots
Launch Team / Built With
Given competitor from @Cursor , @Windsurf , and @Zed — does VS Code have a chance to catch up?
@chrismessina VS and VS Code are separate products btw.
Will the AI features be available offline or do they require cloud connectivity. I usually work in eviroment where internet access is limited and that could be a real factor in adoption for my team.
i used the last version daily for my projects and performance was always solid. Seeing you mention speed at enterprise scale makes me want to test it right away on our bigger codebases. Excited to check this out in real use.