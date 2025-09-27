Launching today
VibeSDK by CloudFlare

Deploy your AI vibe coding platform on Cloudflare in 1 click

VibeSDK lets you deploy your own AI-powered vibe coding platform on Cloudflare in one click. Generate, debug, and preview apps in secure sandboxes, scale instantly, integrate with multiple LLMs, and export projects to GitHub or your Cloudflare account.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Rohan Chaubey
Hunter
📌

Thrilled to hunt VibeSDK today! :)

VibeSDK is an open source, full-stack AI vibe coding platform you can deploy to Cloudflare in just one click.

The Problem

Building a safe, scalable, AI-powered development platform is complex. Running untrusted AI-generated code, managing sandboxes, handling deployments, and keeping costs predictable usually requires months of infrastructure work.

The Solution

VibeSDK ties everything together: code generation, isolated sandboxes, previews, deployment, and observability; all running on Cloudflare’s global network. With one click, you get your own AI-powered app builder.

Key Features

  • AI code generation with phase-wise debugging

  • Secure sandboxed previews of every app

  • Interactive chat-based development flow

  • GitHub export + Cloudflare deployment in one click

  • Observability, caching, and multi-model support (Gemini, OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.)

Why It’s Different

Unlike typical AI coding assistants, VibeSDK isn’t just about generating snippets. It’s a full-stack platform that runs, tests, previews, and deploys apps instantly... all in secure Cloudflare sandboxes at Internet scale.

Who It’s For

  • Startups building their own AI-powered coding platforms

  • Enterprises enabling non-technical teams to build tools internally

  • SaaS companies letting customers extend products with natural language

  • Developers who want to run and customize their own AI dev environment

Call to Action

Try it live at build.cloudflare.dev or deploy your own VibeSDK instance in one click and start building the future of AI-powered app creation.

Jahanzaib Ara

Congrtaulation on the launch. It's looks nice tool. @abhishek_kankani Best of luck!

