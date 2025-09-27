Launching today
VibeSDK lets you deploy your own AI-powered vibe coding platform on Cloudflare in one click. Generate, debug, and preview apps in secure sandboxes, scale instantly, integrate with multiple LLMs, and export projects to GitHub or your Cloudflare account.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Brainfish — AI that can explain your product to anyone.
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted
Thrilled to hunt VibeSDK today! :)
VibeSDK is an open source, full-stack AI vibe coding platform you can deploy to Cloudflare in just one click.
The Problem
Building a safe, scalable, AI-powered development platform is complex. Running untrusted AI-generated code, managing sandboxes, handling deployments, and keeping costs predictable usually requires months of infrastructure work.
The Solution
VibeSDK ties everything together: code generation, isolated sandboxes, previews, deployment, and observability; all running on Cloudflare’s global network. With one click, you get your own AI-powered app builder.
Key Features
AI code generation with phase-wise debugging
Secure sandboxed previews of every app
Interactive chat-based development flow
GitHub export + Cloudflare deployment in one click
Observability, caching, and multi-model support (Gemini, OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.)
Why It’s Different
Unlike typical AI coding assistants, VibeSDK isn’t just about generating snippets. It’s a full-stack platform that runs, tests, previews, and deploys apps instantly... all in secure Cloudflare sandboxes at Internet scale.
Who It’s For
Startups building their own AI-powered coding platforms
Enterprises enabling non-technical teams to build tools internally
SaaS companies letting customers extend products with natural language
Developers who want to run and customize their own AI dev environment
Call to Action
Try it live at build.cloudflare.dev or deploy your own VibeSDK instance in one click and start building the future of AI-powered app creation.
Congrtaulation on the launch. It's looks nice tool. @abhishek_kankani Best of luck!