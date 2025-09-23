Launching today
Verdent Deck
Your AI code editor that runs multiple AI agents in parallel
20 followers
Verdent Deck coordinates multiple AI agents to tackle complex coding tasks in parallel. Sessions can run on their own while you step away, collision-free execution, clear insight, and a seamless flow that turns ideas into real, shippable code.
Verdent Deck
Hi PH community 🙋 I'm Zhijie, co-founder of Verdent. Like many engineers, we kept running into these headaches ourselves: got an idea but can't quite put it into a clear prompt? Code comes out fast, but debugging just eats up your day? And even when it works, you still have to adjust it for hours before it's ready to ship?
That's why we built Verdent Deck, to handle these problems reliably. Just hit the Plan Mode button, and Verdent Deck will transform a rough idea into a clear, structured plan, checking in with clarifying questions throughout the process to ensure it matches your needs. Once the plan is ready, Verdent Deck generates the code, which you can review and refine using built-in Code Review and DiffLens, making it easy to see exactly what changed and why, and catch potential issues early.
With this workflow, Verdent Deck doesn't just generate snippets, it delivers reliable code. It's designed for professional engineers tackling large-scale, complex tasks, delivering high-quality code ready for use in your stack. In testing with 300+ developers, Verdent Deck has delivered results in the same league as the top coding agents out there.
We're also rolling out Verdent for VS Code. Alongside Deck's core features like Plan Mode and MCP tools, it brings Verify and Research, two powerful subagents for quick code checks and deep understanding of the codebase. It also includes an autorun mode that lets you move from plan to execution automatically.
Of course, to deliver the best experience, Verdent supports GPT-5(Code Review) and Claude Sonnet 4.5, bringing state-of-the-art coding performance, stronger multi-step reasoning, and deeper code comprehension. Verdent ensures that progress is visible, diffs are transparent, and delivery is always production-ready.
👉 Get started here: https://www.verdent.ai
We'd love to hear your feedback.
Congrats on the launch! Verdent Deck looks impressive—coordinating multiple AI agents to tackle coding tasks sounds super powerful.
Congrats! How does Verdent Deck accommodate users who do not have access to the state-of-the-art GPT-5 or Claude Sonnet 4.5 models, and what is the impact on performance and code quality for those users?