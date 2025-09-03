Launching today
Timeslicer is an AI-powered screen blocker that watches your screen, detects distractions, and blocks them in real time. It’s like having a drill sergeant in your computer who knows your goals, when you’re slacking and forces you to lock in.
Origin Story
I’ve struggled with ADHD my whole life. I’ve tried every desktop blocker out there: Cold Turkey, Freedom, you name it. But the problem isn’t blocking... it’s detection.
Current Blockers don’t know what you’re doing. They just block domains.
Core Idea
Timeslicer is different. It uses AI to actually watch your screen and detect distractions. YouTube, Twitter, mindless docs, whatever. If it senses you’re straying from your goal, it triggers a full-screen overlay.
How It Works
- 🧠 An LLM classifies your active tab’s content in real-time
- 👁️🗨️ If it’s a distraction, Timeslicer blocks the screen with a visual overlay
- 📈 You get a live counter showing distractions blocked and minutes saved
- 🖥️ We also built a **full desktop app**, it monitors everything outside Chrome, like games, Discord, or YouTube apps
- ⚙️ Add goals, custom schedules, and skip lists
- 🔒 All processing is local or via OpenAI with **zero data retention**
Vision
My vision is to build a full AI focus engine that knows your goals, detects intent, and helps you become the best version of yourself. Less like a blocker, more like a co-pilot for your mind. This launch is the start of this vision
Thanks for checking it out, I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback 🙏
Shreyan, Founder