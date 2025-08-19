Launching today
Meet Surf— a specialized AI agent that turns crypto noise into action. One place for research and execution with real-time social sentiment + blockchain data. Understand concepts like RWA and stablecoins with plain-English and sourced insights.
Free Options
Launch tags:Analytics•Crypto•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Clarify — The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted
Surf
👋 Hi PH, I’m Roy, GTM lead at Surf.
My crypto journey started in 2021. For years, I learned, built, and enjoyed crypto. However, every time a friend asked me “how do I start in crypto?”, I just didn’t have the answer.
Research is scattered & fragmented, learning takes forever, too much noise on social media, and trading crypto is just nightmare.
We built Surf to turn that maze into a guided path with AI: discover → analyze → trade.
What Surf feels like having:
- an “insider” friend surfacing timely opportunities—and why they matter—so you can decide fast.
- a seasoned researcher (5+ yrs of domain expertise) who delivers institution-grade report in minutes—with sources.
- a portfolio/asset manager that executes trades and handle complex on-chain tasks for you via natural language.
- instant access to a comprehensive, continuously updating crypto database.
Whether you’re just starting out or a crypto veteran, Surf is for you ✅
👉 What topic in crypto interests you the most? RWA？Stabelcoin? AI x Crypto? or DeFi?
Challenge Surf with your curiosity.
Thanks for checking Surf out, try the product let us know your thoughts! 🙏
P.S: What do you think of our sign-up/onboarding flow? 😀 Let us know in comment!
Hello @Surf_Copilot
@Surf_Copilot @linh_nguy_n39 hello
Keep Surfing, Keep Earning.