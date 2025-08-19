Launching today
AI-powered crypto insights and trading in one platform

Meet Surf— a specialized AI agent that turns crypto noise into action. One place for research and execution with real-time social sentiment + blockchain data. Understand concepts like RWA and stablecoins with plain-English and sourced insights.
Launch tags:
AnalyticsCryptoArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

Roy Shen
👋 Hi PH, I’m Roy, GTM lead at Surf.

My crypto journey started in 2021. For years, I learned, built, and enjoyed crypto. However, every time a friend asked me “how do I start in crypto?”, I just didn’t have the answer.

Research is scattered & fragmented, learning takes forever, too much noise on social media, and trading crypto is just nightmare.

We built Surf to turn that maze into a guided path with AI: discover → analyze → trade.


What Surf feels like having:

- an “insider” friend surfacing timely opportunities—and why they matter—so you can decide fast.

- a seasoned researcher (5+ yrs of domain expertise) who delivers institution-grade report in minutes—with sources.

- a portfolio/asset manager that executes trades and handle complex on-chain tasks for you via natural language.

- instant access to a comprehensive, continuously updating crypto database.


Whether you’re just starting out or a crypto veteran, Surf is for you ✅

👉 What topic in crypto interests you the most? RWA？Stabelcoin? AI x Crypto? or DeFi?
Challenge Surf with your curiosity.


Thanks for checking Surf out, try the product let us know your thoughts! 🙏

P.S: What do you think of our sign-up/onboarding flow? 😀 Let us know in comment!

