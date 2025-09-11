Launching today
alphaAI Capital dynamically manages your portfolio using AI, shifting between aggressive and defensive modes as market conditions change. Access fully-automated leveraged ETF, crypto ETF, and tax-aware strategies tailored to your risk profile.
Launch tags:Fintech•Investing•Artificial Intelligence
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Rich Sun, founder of alphaAI Capital, and I’m excited to share our launch 🚀. After years of investing on Wall Street, I wanted to bring those same investment tools and strategies—once only available to hedge funds—to everyday investors.
🧐 What is alphaAI Capital?
alphaAI Capital is an AI-powered robo-advisor that adapts your portfolio to the markets in real time. We are geared toward risk-tolerant investors seeking high-upside strategies (think leveraged and crypto ETFs as well as tax-aware). When the market looks good, we lean in to capture more upside. When risks rise, we scale back and hedge to help protect your money.
😰 The Problem
⏳ No time (or expertise) to actively manage high-upside portfolios
📉 Painful drawdowns with no protection
🎢 Volatility driving emotional, poorly timed decisions
🚫 No access to sophisticated strategies or tax optimization
💡 Why use alphaAI Capital?
⚡ Hands-off automation — deploy in 1 click
🛡️ Automated risk management — AI hedges when markets turn
🤖 Discipline through data — systematic strategies, not emotions
📈 Access to high-upside & tax-aware investing — leveraged & crypto ETFs, tax-aware long/short
🦄 How It Works
Our AI continuously scans thousands of assets + the markets. When conditions shift, your portfolio automatically adjusts—scaling exposure up in growth regimes and hedging when risks rise. It’s like having an AI portfolio manager working 24/7.
👥 Who’s this for?
Busy professionals who want smarter investing without extra effort
Investors who value risk management
Risk-tolerant users seeking hedge-fund-style strategies
Anyone curious about AI-driven wealthtech
🎁 Join Us
We’d love your feedback as we grow! As a thank-you, Product Hunt users get 50% off fees for 6 months (valid 24h) + all fees waived for accounts under $1,000. Thanks for checking us out—I’ll be here to answer questions 🙌
Investing with alphaAI has been the easiest investing experience of my life. Truly life changing to be able to invest in leveraged assets like this without having to think about anything other than how much risk I have an appetite for, which is A LOT!
Alpha AI has been an awesome investment experience. Easy to navigate, and unique in the way it manages moneys using leveraged ETFs. The customer support is excellent and there to answer any questions you have.
You can’t beat the growth and ease of Alpha AI. Highly recommend.