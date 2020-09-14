• 6 reviews

My overall experience with Softr has been very positive. As someone with limited coding knowledge, I found the platform to be user-friendly and intuitive. The drag-and-drop interface made it easy for me to create custom websites and web applications without the need for any programming skills. I particularly appreciated the pre-built templates and design elements, which enabled me to quickly create a professional-looking website. The platform also offered various features that helped to simplify the website development process. I was able to easily integrate third-party services and customize my website's functionality using the built-in widgets and plugins. The SEO optimization tools were also helpful in improving my website's visibility in search engines.