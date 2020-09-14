Softr
Softr is a no-code platform that turns your spreadsheets and databases (Airtable, Google Sheets, SQL databases, Notion, Hubspot, monday.com, and more) into portals, internal tools, and other custom apps. Pick a template or start from scratch.
👋 Hey Product Hunt community,
Softr is going full stack! Today, we are launching Softr Databases — the easiest way to manage your data and power your apps, all within Softr.
Databases are the backbone of every great app. Whether you're managing users, projects, orders, content, or internal workflows, structured data is what makes dynamic apps possible. Softr still has best-in-class native integrations with your favorite data sources, including Airtable, Notion, HubSpot, monday.com, SQL databases, and more.
But now you have the option to skip third-party tools and store, manage, and structure your data inside Softr. With this release, you can reduce costs and create faster, more scalable apps that grow with your business.
Softr Databases include:
- Tables with linked records: Connect related data across tables — like clients, projects, and tasks. Keep everything in sync, and get a single source of truth for workflows.
- Custom views: Customize table views for different teams and workflows in seconds, using built-in filters, sorting, and field visibility.
- Flexible field types: Structure data with field types like formulas, lookups, select and multi-select, attachments, and more.
- CSV import: Upload a CSV file from other tools to set up your database instantly — no formatting or rework needed.
- SOC2 and GDPR compliance: Softr is fully compliant with SOC2 and GDPR regulations, ensuring secure access to confidential documents.
- Coming soon: AI-powered features
What does using Softr Databases mean for your Softr apps?
- Instant, native data syncing: Data instantly syncs with your app, so updates happen in real time, without delays or manual refreshes.
- Easy external user sharing: Invite team members or external users to collaborate within your app, without paying per-seat costs.
- Ultimate data flexibility: Connect and combine data from multiple Softr databases (and 3rd-party data sources) all within a single app.
🚀 Softr Databases is available to try on our FREE plan -> Sign up for Softr.
Start from scratch, use a template, or import your data using a CSV file. More details in our help docs or watch the launch video.
We’d love to hear what you think in the comments! And we can’t wait to see the powerful databases and full-stack apps you build with Softr. 😍
- Mariam and the Softr Team
