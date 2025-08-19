Launching today
Skope
The billing system for AI products.
24 followers
The billing system for AI products.
24 followers
Skope is the billing system for companies selling AI products. It’s the first to natively support outcome-based pricing and supports every standard pricing model (subscriptions, usage, hybrid, etc). Now, you can bill your customers exactly how you want to.
Skope
Hey Product Hunt!
We’re Ben and Connor, the founders of Skope. We’re building the billing system for companies selling AI products. It’s the first to natively support outcome-based pricing and supports every standard pricing model (subscriptions, usage, hybrid, etc). Our mission is to allow you to bill your customers exactly how you want to.
We’re entering an era where traditional pricing models break for AI products. Subscriptions and generic usage fees made sense for software that augmented the work of humans, not software that replaced it. Still, billing systems haven’t caught up to support these new models.
So, we made it really easy to price your products however you want and adjust on the fly as your needs evolve:
- Subscriptions, usage, outcome, success and hybrid based models all in one place
- Easy to setup different pricing models and plans for different users
- Non-technical friendly after initial implementation
- Customer portal for your users, built for trust and transparency
Would love to hear of any use cases or questions you may have. Please feel free to book some time to talk with one of us here or leave a comment below!