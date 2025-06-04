skillsync
Launching today
Discover hidden talent in your codebase
Skillsync analyzes your codebase to find domain experts, discover unique skills, and capture successful patterns. No surveys needed—just timely insights that help you scale what works across your team.
HyperSwitch
👋 hey product hunt!
open source powers the internet — but the contributors behind it are still underrated.
most platforms reduce effort to green squares and PR counts.
they miss the deeper signals and unique expertise of the contributors.
we built skillsync to change that.
it reads your real work — pull requests, reviews, comments — and builds a living skill graph.
not just what you did, but how you think, collaborate, and contribute.
with skillsync, you can:
discover hidden talent in your codebase
find the right experts for the right problems
scale unique skills with repeatable playbooks
even build your own agents on top of real team intelligence
we believe engineering is more than just shipping fast —
it’s about judgment, care, empathy, and craft.
skillsync helps make that visible.
try it on your favorite open source repo — or connect your own.
excited to hear what you think :)
https://sklsync.com
nars
co-founder, skillsync
Skillsync offers a thoughtful way to surface hidden expertise and elevate team performance without interrupting the workflow. It’s a smart step toward more adaptive, insight-driven engineering culture.