Your AI posse for researching, planning & building software. Repo-aware, multi-agent, and local-first — Shotgun creates decision-ready specs and shareable artifacts that truly capture your intents and context, so AI tools finally build what you mean.
This is insanely good - and like every great product, it feels ...absurdly obvious in retrospect. Finally, something to end the ‘toy demo’ era and help people build actual production-ready products.
Best thing I've seen here for a while.
@_pattonik Thanks so much, Pat 🙌 That’s exactly the pain we’ve been chasing — moving past “toy demos” into specs that actually capture intent and can be built on. Excited to hear how it fits into your workflow once you give it a spin!
Howdy, partners! 🤠
AI coding tools like Cursor, Claude Code, and Lovable are getting stronger by the day. But out here on the frontier, we’ve all seen the same trouble:
Code that looks right but won’t run
Features that miss the intent
Stacks and architectures you’d never saddle up with
That’s what happens when you send your AI riding blind. Garbage in → garbage out.
So we built Shotgun — your codebase-aware spec engine for AI code-gen tools. Think of it as your AI posse:
The Researcher scouts the landscape
The Architect maps your system
The Product Strategist charts the user journey
The Spec Writer wrangles it all into a buildable doc
And now, Shotgun goes one step further — it can actually read your repo, grounding specs and diagrams in your real codebase. Every artifact can be previewed in a clean Webview and — only if you choose — shared with your team or the wider campfire.
🔑 Spec → Code (export to Cursor, Claude Code, or Lovable with a single command)
🔑 Local-first (your keys, your data)
🔑 Multi-agent (a full posse working together)
🔑 Repo-aware (specs that fit your system, not generic templates)
🔑 On-demand sharing (you decide what leaves your machine)
Shotgun is still early, and we’d love for you to ride with us. Try it out, break it, and tell us where the trails should lead next.
Excited to hear what you think! 🚀