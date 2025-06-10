Subscribe
Sign in
Shipable AI by CNTXT AI

Shipable AI by CNTXT AI

Launching today

From prompt to AI Agent configured & deployed in 48 seconds.

58 followers

Visit website
Customer support toolsAI ChatbotsAI Voice Agents

🚀 Meet Shipable — Go from prompt to production-ready AI agent in under 60 seconds. No code. No canvas. No chaos. Just describe your bot, and Shipable builds it: logic, UI, integrations (CRM, Stripe, Notion...), and deploys it everywhere.

© 2025 Product Hunt