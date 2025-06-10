Shipable AI by CNTXT AI
From prompt to AI Agent configured & deployed in 48 seconds.
🚀 Meet Shipable — Go from prompt to production-ready AI agent in under 60 seconds. No code. No canvas. No chaos. Just describe your bot, and Shipable builds it: logic, UI, integrations (CRM, Stripe, Notion...), and deploys it everywhere.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We built Shipable to solve a real pain:
Every time you want to build an “AI bot,” you end up duct-taping 5 tools (Zapier, Chatbase, Calendly, Notion, Stripe...) just to get something basic working.
So we flipped the stack.
You describe what you want —
> “A bot that qualifies leads, syncs with HubSpot, and books meetings.”
And Shipable builds:
- Agent logic
- UI
- Memory + RAG
- CRM + Scheduling + Payment integrations
- Multi-platform deployment (Web, Slack, WhatsApp, API)
No canvas. No YAML. No workflow spaghetti.
🎯 Top use cases so far:
- Lead Gen CRM Bot (used by SaaS consultants)
- HR FAQ Bot (for internal ops teams)
- Ecom Chatbot (Stripe paylink + upsells)
🧪 Under the hood:
- Prompt-to-agent compiler
- Multi-model LLM router (OpenAI, Claude, LLaMA)
- Memory & fallback engine
- Self-healing workflows
- Multi-agent support (e.g., fetch → summarize → schedule)
We’d love your feedback, ideas, or wildest AI bot concepts.
What would you build in less than 60 seconds?
— Stephane
GTM @ Shipable AI
